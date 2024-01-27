Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Cincinnati Financial



Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

