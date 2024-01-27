Citigroup Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,699.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,326.25 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,352.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,264.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,050.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

