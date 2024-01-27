ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.