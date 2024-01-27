Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 27,050.0% in January

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 27,050.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.
Coats Group Company Profile
