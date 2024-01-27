Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 27,050.0% in January

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 27,050.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

