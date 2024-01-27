Coda Octopus Group (CODA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.04. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

