Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

