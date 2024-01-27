Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.