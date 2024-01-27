Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

