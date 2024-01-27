Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,014,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 159,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.52 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.