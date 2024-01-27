Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,154 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.