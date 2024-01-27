Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,895 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Saratoga Investment worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.45%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

