Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 971 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $366.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

