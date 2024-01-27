Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.78 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

