Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SCHK stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

