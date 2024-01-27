Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

