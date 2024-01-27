Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Stock Performance
NTES stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
