Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.88 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

