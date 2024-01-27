Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $480,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,335 shares in the company, valued at $24,515,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,515,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,936,766 shares of company stock valued at $60,945,926. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.