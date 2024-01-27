Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.88.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

