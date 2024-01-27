Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

TGRW stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

