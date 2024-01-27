Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.28%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

