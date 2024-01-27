Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

