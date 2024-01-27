Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,523 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.58 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,455.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

