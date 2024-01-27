Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,691 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after purchasing an additional 647,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

ACI opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

