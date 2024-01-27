Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSCW opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

