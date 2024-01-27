Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,318 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,626,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

