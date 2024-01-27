Comparing DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DHC Acquisition and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 3 8 0 2.73

Profitability

Leidos has a consensus price target of $114.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% Leidos 0.97% 22.27% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A Leidos $15.16 billion 1.01 $693.00 million $1.04 107.26

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than DHC Acquisition.

Summary

Leidos beats DHC Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.