Comparing First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08% First Bancshares 19.47% 10.75% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $26.50 billion 1.95 $6.80 billion N/A N/A First Bancshares $387.64 million 2.10 $62.92 million $2.39 10.96

This table compares UniCredit and First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 2 0 2.33 First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than UniCredit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Bancshares pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancshares beats UniCredit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. It operates primarily in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.