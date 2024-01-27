Comparing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 1 0 1 0 2.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.50%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Power REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.6% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Net Lease and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -43.74% -10.04% -3.49% Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81%

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Power REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $378.86 million 5.40 $12.02 million ($1.64) -5.41 Power REIT $8.52 million 0.25 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.07

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Power REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

