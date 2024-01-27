Comparing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.42 $28.03 million ($0.10) -31.10 Globant $1.78 billion 5.67 $148.89 million $3.58 66.48

Analyst Ratings

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globant 0 5 10 0 2.67

Scienjoy currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,826.05%. Globant has a consensus price target of $233.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Globant.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59% Globant 7.76% 11.34% 8.30%

Summary

Globant beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

