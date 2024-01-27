Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

