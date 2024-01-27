Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
