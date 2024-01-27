Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.690-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.20.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Concentrix by 388.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

