Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Conduit Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CRE opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.39. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,317.86 and a beta of 0.47.
About Conduit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.