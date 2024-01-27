Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Conduit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.90) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.39. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,317.86 and a beta of 0.47.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

