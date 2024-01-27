CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.