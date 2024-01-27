Contrasting BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC)

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) and BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group $303,304.00 28.87 -$30.82 million N/A N/A BAIYU $156.84 million 0.04 $4.53 million N/A N/A

BAIYU has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A 209.38% 194.51% BAIYU -2.27% -0.91% -0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BAIYU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BAIYU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GD Culture Group and BAIYU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BAIYU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAIYU has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GD Culture Group beats BAIYU on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. The company serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as TD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BAIYU Holdings, Inc. in October 2023. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

