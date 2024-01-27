Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at C$54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

