Cormark Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $825.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

