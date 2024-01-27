Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 2,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

In related news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205,073 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.