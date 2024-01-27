Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 2,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.
In related news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.33% of the company’s stock.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.
