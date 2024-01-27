Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Corteva has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Corteva stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 150.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

