Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRA. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

