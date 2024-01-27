Coterra Energy’s (CTRA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.