CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CRH by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 1,098,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

