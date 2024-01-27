Critical Contrast: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) versus Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 205.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.97% 5.88% 1.93% Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 4.00 $103.74 million $1.09 35.39 Lument Finance Trust $32.38 million 4.10 $9.86 million $0.24 10.58

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 4 4 1 0 1.67 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Volatility and Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

