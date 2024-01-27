Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crocs were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

