Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-6.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.60. 2,425,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,617. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

