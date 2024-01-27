Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.6 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.79.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

