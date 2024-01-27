Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.6 %
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.79.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.