CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 154,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 165,130 shares.The stock last traded at $28.06 and had previously closed at $29.20.
CVRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.53.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
