Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

