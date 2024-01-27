D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,720,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

