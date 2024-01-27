DA Davidson Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,647.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

