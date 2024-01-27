DA Davidson Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,960,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,690,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

